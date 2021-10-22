School girl comforts emotional classmate as he misses his home; video wins hearts
A little girl’s thoughtful and caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is currently going viral and is also giving hope to people around the world.
The feeling of empathy, love, and compassion decreases among elders or even in the younger generation over a period of time. But, innocent children always win hearts by expressing themselves or showcasing their feelings. A little girl’s thoughtful and caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is currently going viral and is also giving hope to people around the world.
A video from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District is grabbing all the attention on social media after a little girl is seen consoling her friend. In the 30-seconds clip, the little girl is consoling her classmate who is a boy, and seems like, he is upset to be away from home at the hostel.
“Don’t be sad,” she can be seen telling the little boy. She then adds to say, “We will go on holidays; we will go in airplane”. The little one later is seen patting the boy’s shoulder to cheer him up as he looks visibly upset.
A Twitter user identified as Nima Khenrab (@NKhenrab) shared the video on the micro-blogging site. He also posted a note with the clip stating that love is inborn and not an acquired quality. The user also talks about the power of love which is contagious.
Watch the adorable video here:
https://twitter.com/NKhenrab/status/1450498123109834754?s=20
Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video spread on other platforms too. Social media users are amazed to see the kids and their faith in humanity. This video is sure to restore your faith in humanity once again and will bring a smile to your face.
This video has gone viral with more than 4,000 views within a few hours and Twitter users just can’t get enough of the two of them. Many appreciated the girl’s sensitivity towards her fellow classmates while others called them adorable. Even the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu was attracted to the video. He retweeted the clip on his Twitter page.
