Schedule for AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance test released; exams to be conducted on 25 and 26 May 2019

The exam schedule for admission to the MBBS 2019 programme at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been released. AIIMS is set to conduct the exam on 25 and 26 May 2019.

The exam for the PG admission in MD/MS/M.Ch courses, along with DM and MDS courses will be held on 5 May 2019. Those applying for the MSc program will have to appear for the exam on 29 June 2019.

The exam for the Masters in Biotechnology course will also be held on 29 June, and the results will be declared on 5 July 2019.

For the 2018 exam, the date scheduled was 27 May.

The AIIMS annual exam calendar carries the tentative exam and result dates for the crucial entrance exams the institute conducts.

In 2018, 7617 candidates passed the MBBS exam. It was estimated that 9 AIIMS across the country would have a total of 807 seats to be filled.

There are 107 seats at AIIMS Delhi, 100 each at AIIMS campuses in Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Joshpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh; 50 seats each in Nagpur and Guntur, according to PTI.

The unreserved category had a cut-off of 98.83 in 2018, and it was 97 and 93.65 for OBC and ST/ST category candidates respectively. Four students have scored 100 percentile in 2018.

About AIIMS

AIIMS MMBS 2019 is to be managed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The government-run institute organizes the all-India entrance test to select candidates to be trained at nine AIIMS Institutions located across the country.