SCERT Teacher Admission 2018: SAMS Odisha releases merit list; check at scert.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS (Student Academic Management System) Odisha has released the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) 2018 merit list on its official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in. SCERT had conducted the entrance examination from 7-14 August.

SCERT Odisha exam is conducted by SAMS Odisha for admissions to different courses to train as a teacher. These include Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Masters in Education ( M.Ed), and M.Phil (education).

How to check the SCERT 2018 Merit List:

- Log in to the SCERT Odisha’s official website.

- Click on the ‘Common Merit List’ button on the home page.

- Select the course name and stream preference or enter the application number.

- The SCERT 2018 merit list will be displayed.

Candidates can also check Institution-wise breakdown of intake capacity here. Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling session for admission in different colleges.

Official sources told Times of India that, as many as two lakh candidates have registered for the examinations for admission in these courses in 84 institutions of the state.