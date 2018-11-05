Scare for IndiGo passengers on Chennai-bound flight after second engine fails; plane lands safely

A major mishap was averted on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh after the plane suffered a technical glitch while landing on Monday, ANI reported.

The pilot of the 6E 7123 plane, which had 43 passengers on board, gave a distress call at the time of landing after the flight's second engine failed, Times Now reported.

A full emergency was declared at Chennai airport after which the IndiGo flight conducted a go around and finally landed safely.