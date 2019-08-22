You are here:
Scare at Mumbai airport after man walks into path of taxiing SpiceJet flight; alert pilots avert disaster

India FP Staff Aug 22, 2019 21:53:00 IST

  • A man was detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for causing a security scare by walking close to a flight in Runway 27

  • In a video being circulated on social media, the man is seen taking a stroll on the taxiway

  • Though officials haven't revealed information on how the man entered the area, CNBC-TV18 reported that he climbed the boundary wall before causing the scare

A man caused a security scare at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by getting on Runway 27 and approaching a taxiing flight, according to several media reports.

In a video being circulated on social media, the man is seen walking on the runway. Though officials haven't revealed how he entered the area, CNBC-TV18 reported that he climbed the boundary wall before causing the scare.

India Today reported that pilots of the SpiceJet flight SG634, which was waiting for takeoff, noticed the man and alerted the airport security. A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) then detained the man.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the incident to Economic Times. Around the time of the incident, the main runway was reportedly shut for scheduled maintenance and flight operations were shifted to another runway.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 21:53:00 IST

