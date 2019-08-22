Scare at Mumbai airport after man walks into path of taxiing SpiceJet flight; alert pilots avert disaster

A man caused a security scare at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by getting on Runway 27 and approaching a taxiing flight, according to several media reports.

In a video being circulated on social media, the man is seen walking on the runway. Though officials haven't revealed how he entered the area, CNBC-TV18 reported that he climbed the boundary wall before causing the scare.

A person enters runway at Mumbai airport after scaling wall. He crosses the perimeter intrusion identification system. On seeing the person, Spicejet aircraft on runway 27 began engine shutdown. Person has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/Fh0tuo2ms7 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 22, 2019

India Today reported that pilots of the SpiceJet flight SG634, which was waiting for takeoff, noticed the man and alerted the airport security. A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) then detained the man.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the incident to Economic Times. Around the time of the incident, the main runway was reportedly shut for scheduled maintenance and flight operations were shifted to another runway.