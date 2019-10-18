SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh without justifying reasons for move

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation and asked the government to notify his transfer within seven days. Although the apex court did not disclose the actual reasons for the transfer as Hajela gave these reports confidentially, sources told CNN-News18 that the transfer has been done due to threat to Hajela’s life.

According to Bar & Bench, the order was passed by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and Rohinton Nariman.

Attorney General KK Venugopal who was present in court asked the Bench if there was a reason for this transfer order to which the CJI replied, "No order will be without a reason."

Last month two FIRs were lodged against Hajela, for "discrepancies" in the final updated list.

A lawyer and indigenous Muslim students organisation – All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad (AAGMYCP) – filed separate FIRs against Hajela in Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

According to the Hindu, Hajela handled the aftermath of ethnic cleansing in 2013 as home commissioner and was later appointed a special commissioner for emergency operations.

He also received the chief minister’s award for transparency in Assam for the recruitment of more than 5,000 police constables.

Hajela was then given the tremendous task for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), since 5 September 2013.

