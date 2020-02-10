SC to hear pleas seeking Centre's direction to remove anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear applications seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court had said that it would take up on Monday the two public interest litigations (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre for laying down guidelines relating to restrictions for holding protests leading to obstruction to public places.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice KM Joseph on Friday had said that they would take up the matter on 10 February.

"We do understand that there is a problem," the top court had said after advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi said that this court should pass appropriate directions to the concerned authorities as far as the protestors in Shaheen Bagh is concerned.

The PIL, filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It said that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the amended citizenship law, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

