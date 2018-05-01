'SC, ST, OBC' labelled on candidates' chests during police recruitment: NHRC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over reports that newly-recruited police constables had been marked with "SC/ST/OBC" on their chests, ANI reported.

A controversy had erupted last week after photographs of newly-recruited constables sporting markings of 'SC', 'ST', 'OBC' on their chests went viral. According to reports, the officers had resorted to this method to segregate recruits and ensure they were given the benefit of relaxation in selection norms.

Earlier, Birendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dhar, had admitted that the recruits were marked, but denied that the officers were authorised to conduct the medical exam in this way, Financial Express had reported.

After massive outrage, the authorities had ordered a probe into the matter.

Several political leaders condemned the incident with Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling it "an attack on the country's Constitution". The party also demanded an apology from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale also reacted strongly to the incident calling it an "insult to the SC/ST community".