SC rejects Karnataka's plea to defer draft Cauvery scheme on account of state govt formation in Bengaluru

India PTI May 16, 2018 13:37:52 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Karnataka's plea that finalisation of the draft Cauvery management scheme should be put on hold as the process of formation of a new government in the state is underway.

The apex court also asked the Centre to modify a provision in the draft Cauvery management scheme that authorises the Union government to issue directions "from time to time" on Cauvery water distribution between four southern riparian states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to modify the scheme and submit it for approval on Thursday.

The bench, also comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, did not accept the vehement submission of senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Karnataka, that the finalisation of the draft Cauvery scheme be put on hold till the first week of July as the process of government formation was underway in the state.

"All the states concerned are making submissions to the draft scheme. I am requesting for adjournment till first week of July as I do not have the assistance and instruction from the council of ministers of Karnataka," Divan said.

"It was the Centre which has to set up the draft scheme," the court said, while rejecting Karnataka's plea.

The bench has now fixed the matter for Thursday to consider the modified draft scheme, which will ensure compliance of the 16 February apex court judgment related to Cauvery water distribution among four states.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 13:37 PM

