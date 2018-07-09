SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines on poll expenditure, asks petitioner to approach EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea which had sought the court to issue various guidelines on poll campaign expenditure by political parties and candidates, and asked the petitioner to approach the Election Commission for the same.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that court was not expressing any view in the matter.

"We only intend to grant liberty to submit a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI). We also make it clear that we are not expressing any view on the matter," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had sought directions to each candidates in the poll fray to mandatorily open a separate bank account for meeting poll expenses.

Upadhyay had also wanted the court to declare that any transaction above Rs 2,000, which is not done through the dedicated bank account, shall be treated as having been not shown in the books of accounts, and registered as an offence under the Indian Penal Code.

The lawyer also said the financial assistance given to a candidate by any political party shall not exceed the limit prescribed and proposed by the ECI.

It has also sought to prescribe the number of star campaigners for by-elections to ensure level playing field