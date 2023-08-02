SC refuses stay on VHP and Bajrang Dal rallies, issues notices to Haryana, UP and Delhi govts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay on a petition seeking to stop the rallies announced by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR to protest against the violence that has ensued in Nuh, Haryana.

The apex court said that the law and order situation in Nuh is a policing issue that must be taken care of.

“We are not going this way or that way.. law and order is policing issue which must be taken care of. Let them take action as per law so that there is no violence, hate speech, law and order issues, Deploy additional police force and the CCTV cameras,” the court said.

The top court further said that the administration must ensure that there are no cases of hate speech or violence. It recommended the deployment of additional forces and the installation of CCTV cameras in the region.

In addition to this, the court also issued notices to the governments of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The next hearing on Nuh violence will be held on August 4.

The petition to stop VHP and Bajrang Dal was filed by Advocate CU Singh.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists have been protesting at multiple places in the national capital against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Nuh administration has said that adequate security has been provided for the entire rally.

Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes in neighbouring Haryana.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.