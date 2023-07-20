SC refers Delhi govt’s plea challenging Centre's services ordinance to five-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the Delhi government’s plea challenging the recent ordinance promulgated by the Centre to take away “services” from the control of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra passed the order.

The writ petition filed by the Delhi government had challenged the Government of National Capital Territory (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, which was promulgated by the President on 19 May. The ordinance has the effect of depriving Delhi government of the power over “services”.

The petition points out that the ordinance was brought out a week after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court pronounced that the Delhi government has power over Entry 41 of List II (services). It is argued that through the ordinance, the central government has in effect overturned the Supreme Court’s verdict.

With inputs from agencies