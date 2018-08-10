SC raps Bihar, Uttar Pradesh for not providing data on shelter homes after case of missing women in Pratapgarh

The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments over the cases of rape in shelter homes in the states.

"What's happening everywhere in the country?" the apex court reportedly asked.

The Supreme Court also pulled up both the state governments for not providing data on shelter homes. "With all these incidents happening daily, we can see why they are not giving data," News18 quoted the apex court as saying.

The apex court has also asked the Central government to collect statistics on shelter homes.

News18 also reported that the Supreme Court expressed worry over the fact that despite incidents of sexual assault and people going missing from shelter homes and orphanages were on the rise in the country and that the state governments were ignoring such crimes.

The court's observations come a day after at least 26 women were found missing from two shelter homes in Pratapgarh during surprise checks conducted by the district administration.

During the inspection of Jagrati Shelter Home in Ashtbhuja Nagar, which is run by former district BJP Mahila Morcha chief Rama Mishra, district magistrate Shambhu Kumar found that 15 women were registered but only one woman was present there, officials had said.

The shelter home manager had said that the other registered women had gone out for work.

During a check at another shelter home in Achalpur, sub-divisional magistrate Satya Prakash Singh found 12 women missing out of the total 15 who were registered.

With inputs from PTI