You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secretary to look into pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir

India Press Trust of India May 11, 2020 16:52:10 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a high-powered committee headed by MHA  Secretary to consider pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secretary to look into pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir

File image of the Supreme Court of India. AP

A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of ministry of communications to look into the demands by petitioners seeking restoration of 4G internet speed there.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure balance of national security and human rights.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 16:52:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres