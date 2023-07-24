SC lawyer takes up Seema Haider's case as ATS learns Sachin 'planned' her illegal entry in India

A well-known lawyer from India’s top court, on Monday reached Greater Noida to meet Pakistan’s Seema Haider who is headlining in the National media for her controversial arrival in India allegedly to unite with her ‘online’ lover Sachin.

Unaware of Dr. AP Singh’s intentions, Seema and Sachin, initially refused to open the door him. Singh, however, entered their house after calling local police who convinced Seema and Sachin that the lawyer has come to help them, according to reports.

The advocate informed the police that he has filed petition had been filed on behalf of the couple at the president’s office, requesting to meet the couple, privately.

Following this, Sachin opened the door, and Seema-Sachin cordially welcomed Advocate Singh by touching his feet.

Afterwards, AP Singh held a closed-door discussion with both Seema Haider and Sachin. While leaving, he requested media to let Seema Haider rest as her health was not good.

Meanwhile, sources in Noida police revealed that they have forwarded all the documents, including identity cards and six passports received from Seema Haider, to the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi for identity verification.

In addition, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was awaiting the forensic report of a mobile phone obtained from the border. This process is believed to be part of the efforts to deport Seema Haider to Pakistan.

Earlier, Noida police had also arrested Sachin’s two cousins Pushpendra Meena and Pawan Meena for allegedly creating fake Aadhar cards for Seema, which she reportedly used to illegally enter India.

Notably, both Sachin and Seema had applied for a court marriage in Bulandshahr, on the basis of the same documents. However, they were deemed as insufficient documentation for marriage by lawyers.

Sources reveal that Sachin was also responsible for meticulously surveying the border from Pakistan to Rabupurain order to plan his girlfriend’s illegal entry.

Sources say, the planning began in March when Sachin traveled to Nepal for his first meeting with Seema.

During that trip, Sachin gathered information about the journey to the border from a travel agent. He then explained the entire route from Nepal to the border to Seema.

On May 10, Seema Haider, along with her four children, arrived at Karachi airport on a 15-day tourist visa from Pakistan. Subsequently, she traveled to Dubai and, from there, reached Kathmandu airport on May 11.

Sachin played a crucial role in assisting Seema during the journey, police sources alleged. He arranged for transportation, including a van and a bus booked through a travel agent, leading them to Faleda Cut.

During ATS interrogation, Sachin revealed that he obtained the travel agent’s number himself, acquired information about the bus number, and selected the route from Pokhara to Siddharth Nagar border.

Utilizing Reiki, he learned that the passengers’ documents were not checked while boarding the bus on the Siddharth Nagar route. Instead, authorities relied solely on the list provided by the travel agents.

Seema changed her name to Seema Meena, and she altered the names of her children to Hindu names to avoid suspicion from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Notably, Sachin did not make an online payment to the bus travel agent, making the operation more covert.

Seema, meanwhile, continues to assert that she will not return to Pakistan, as she firmly believes that people would kill her there.

The investigating agencies are perplexed by the strategic planning displayed by Sachin, who, despite having limited education and working at a grocer’s shop, managed to facilitate Seema’s journey from Nepal to India.

The involvement of someone guiding him is suspected, and authorities are closely monitoring Sachin.

Given the unresolved questions in the case, the investigating agencies may conduct further interrogations of Seema and Sachin.

Additionally, Seema might undergo psychological assessments as part of the ongoing investigation.