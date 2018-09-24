You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

SC issues notice to Sharad Yadav, seeks response on JD(U) petition on his disqualification from Rajya Sabha

India Asian News International Sep 24, 2018 22:24:26 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to veteran political leader Sharad Yadav and sought his response on the Janata Dal (United) petition on his disqualification as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

File image of Sharad Yadav. PTI

File image of Sharad Yadav. PTI

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, issued the notice to Yadav and sought his response within two weeks. The top court also asked the Delhi High Court to adjourn the matter for two weeks.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, a leader of the JD(U), had moved the Supreme Court saying that Yadav's disqualification as a Rajya Sabha member was correct as he had formed a new party.

Singh moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's order of 11 September which had refused to entertain the petition while observing that JD(U) should argue the case on old facts and not on new facts of Yadav forming a new party.


Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 22:24 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores