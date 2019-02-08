SC dismisses Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging Bihar govt's order to vacate bungalow, imposes fine of Rs 50,000

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate the bungalow allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also slapped a fine of Rs.50, 000 on the RJD leader. The bungalow was allotted to Tejashwi in 2015 after his appointment as the deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the bungalow even after the Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke the alliance with the RJD.

The bungalow was reassigned to present Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after the JD(U) formed a coalition with the BJP.

