SC dismisses Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal's plea for quashing charges in sexual assault case; Goa court to resume trial from 23 September

In a major setback to Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra of the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking to quash the charges him in a sexual assault case lodged by a former woman colleague.

The Supreme Court also directed the trial court to complete the trial within six months, following which a Goa court will resume trial against Tejpal from 23 September.

#NewsAlert – Setback for former Tehelka editor, Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case. Supreme Court orders him to stand trial in the case lodged by a former junior colleague. | @AnushaSoni23 & @utkarsh_aanand with details. Watch #SettingTheAgenda with @shreyadhoundial. pic.twitter.com/GnXUtKpbdr — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2019

The Goa Police had earlier claimed that there were "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed Tejpal should face trial in the alleged sexual assault case.

The police, while opposing Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him, had told the bench that there was "ample material" warranting trial in the case.

Tejpal's counsel had refuted the allegations and told the bench that certain WhatsApp messages were concealed and referred to CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on 30 November 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

Tejpal had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's 20 December, 2017 order dismissing his plea seeking quashing of charges.

With inputs from PTI