SC dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry into Pulwama, Uri attacks; PIL wanted 'local administrative lapses' probed

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into administrative lapses that allegedly led to the Uri and Pulwama attacks. The plea filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda also sought stern legal action against those who attack the armed forces in any form in Jammu and Kashmir.

On 18 February, Dhanda had moved Supreme Court seeking an inquiry into the terror attacks to identify alleged lapses at the local level as well as the alleged role of Indian nationals in extending help to Pakistan in executing such attacks.

"I have filed a PIL in the Hon'ble Supreme Court for action against separatists leaders who are conniving with Pakistan against our country. Hope will get justice for our martyrs of Pulwama. Jai Hind," Dhanda had tweeted.

The petition dismissed by the Supreme Court had sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team, led by a retired apex court judge, into the 14 February terror attack in Pulwama. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea, saying the court isn't inclined to interfere in the matter.

The plea had also sought a direction to the Centre to submit a "detailed report on the action taken against All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders" as well as a direction to freeze their accounts. It had also sought an immediate order to the government to permanently withdraw the security cover of Hurriyat leaders.

"Issue an appropriate writ order or direction directing the Union of India and respondents to ban the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other anti-national parties from contesting the Lok Sabha elections and other state polls," the petition said, adding that any derogatory or "anti-India" remarks published online should be made a punishable offence and all cultural ties with Pakistan be banned.

On 14 February, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy that was travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama. As many as 42 troopers of the paramilitary force, hailing from various states across the country, were killed in the attack.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.