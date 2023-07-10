SC directs Delhi govt to amend its plea, add Lieutenant Governor as party in case
The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government to amend its plea and add Lieutenant Governor as a party in the case.
The apex court also issued notice to the Centre on the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services.
