SC defers pleas against Shaheen Bagh protests, say don't want to influence Delhi Assembly polls; hearing on 10 Feb

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing the petitions seeking directions to reopen the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been shut since 15 December, 2019, due to demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The top court has adjourned the matter to 10 February due to elections to the 70-member Assembly on Saturday.

"We understand there is a problem. The question is how do we resolve this and issue directions," the apex court said, adding: "It is because of elections that we will hear it on Monday."

The petitions, filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni, also sought appropriate directions to the Centre for laying down comprehensive guidelines relating to restrictions for holding protests causing obstruction of public places.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing on behalf of Garg had on Monday mentioned the matter before a three-judge Bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who asked him to approach the registry for urgently listing of the matter.

The petition sought appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place.

It said that people in Shaheen Bagh were illegally protesting against the CAA, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi and Noida.

On the other hand, Sahni's petition sought direction to authorities and Delhi Police to look into and examine on a daily basis the content of speeches of political leaders/speakers so as "to ascertain whether it is provoking the public to create law and order problem or it pertains to their demands etc, in order to circumvent all anti-national organisations to take benefit of the sensitive situation."

The application further added that the protestors, who have closed the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj road have been using innocent children for protesting against CAA/NRC at Shaheen Bagh.

Sahni added that considering the seriousness of the issue and its impact on children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had asked Delhi authorities to identify and arrange to counsel for children seen at protests in Shaheen Bagh.

Shaheen Bagh has been at the core of the political narrative for Delhi Assembly election, especially after the incidents of shooting were reported near the protest area.

With inputs from PTI

