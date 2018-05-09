You are here:
SC constitution bench says validity of parliamentary committee reports cannot be challenged in courts

India PTI May 09, 2018 13:56:14 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the validity of parliamentary committee reports cannot be challenged or questioned in courts.

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also said that courts can refer to parliamentary reports for statutory interpretation in accordance with law.

The bench, also comprising Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan, said the court can take judicial notice of parliamentary committee reports but their validity cannot be challenged.

The bench said the Constitution envisages separation of power among the three organs of democracy and the court has to "strike a balance between legislature and judiciary".

Relying on parliamentary committee reports in judicial proceedings does not impinge on parliamentary privileges, the apex court said.

The court was hearing two PILs filed by activist Kalpna Mehta and the Sama-Resource Group for Women and Health.


