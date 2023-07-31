SC calls for evolving broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in strife-torn Manipur

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that Manipur viral video incident is not an isolated case and called for evolving broader mechanism to deal with violence against women in the strife-torn state.

He asked how many such FIRs have been filed since 3 May, when the violence in Manipur started.

Manipur viral video case | CJI DY Chandrachud says this video came to light but this is not the only incident where assault or harassment is done to women, there are also other women. So this is not an isolated incident. We also have to make a mechanism to see the broader issue… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

“This video came to light but this is not the only incident where assault or harassment is done to women, there are also other women. So this is not an isolated incident. We also have to make a mechanism to see the broader issue of violence against women. This mechanism should ensure that all such cases are taken care of,” said CJI Chandrachud.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud that the Union of India has no objection if the apex court monitors the investigation into the Manipur violence.

Manipur viral video case | | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the government says the Centre has no objection if Supreme Court monitors the case. Senior advocate Indira Jaising tells Supreme Court that as per the Centre’s status report, 595 FIRs have been registered.… https://t.co/pcoJh44f9w — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Senior advocate Indira Jaising told the Supreme Court that as per the Centre’s status report, 595 FIRs have been registered.

“How many of these relate to sexual violence, and how many are arson, murder, there is no clarity,” said the senior advocate.

The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, is hearing a batch of petitions concerning the violence in Manipur.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two women who were seen in a 4 May video being paraded naked in Manipur, said they have filed a petition in the matter.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The apex court on 20 July observed that it was “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is “simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy”.

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a 4 May video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Scores of people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

