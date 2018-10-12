SC agrees to examine Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking abolition of Devaswom Board, issues notices to Kerala govt, Board

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a petition by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and TG Mohan Das to abolish the Devaswom Board. The apex court has issued notices to the Kerala government and the Board in this regard, and will hear the case in six weeks, according to News18.

The petition, which seeks removal of control of Devaswom Board over Hindu temples in Kerala, was earlier dismissed by the Kerala High Court.

Social activist Rahul Easwar told News18 that he applauds Swamy and Das and it is a "great cause" that they have taken up. Swamy had said that the government cannot take over the financial or the executive management of a temple, except for a very short period to rectify well-proved and well-attested irregularities.

Meanwhile, thousands of Ayyappa devotees belonging to the 'Ayyappa Samrakshana Samithi' and various other Hindu organisations from across the state have started on a march to Thiruvananthapuram, demanding that the state and central governments form an ordinance to reinstate the old traditions of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

The Supreme Court had last month allowed women of all ages entry into the shrine. The BJP, which had on Wednesday flagged off its march from Pandalam, will end with a demonstration on 15 October in front of the Secretariat in the state capital.

