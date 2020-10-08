SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Online registration to fill 92 vacancies ends today, candidates can apply at sbi.co.in

The positions for which applications have been sought include manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist

The online registration process for State Bank of India (SBI) specialist officers (SO) recruitment 2020 will end on Thursday (8 October).

Candidates can apply online in the careers’ section at the bank’s official website: sbi.co.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 92 posts.

The positions for which applications have been sought include manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist.

Details of SBI SO recruitment 2020 vacancies:

- 11 posts for deputy manager (security) (backlog)

- 17 posts for deputy manager (security) (current)

- 5 posts each for manager (retail products), two-years post-doctoral fellowship, deputy manager (system officer), risk specialist-sector (scale-III), risk specialist-sector (scale-II)

- 1 post each for data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager (enterprise and technology architecture), data protection officer, risk specialist-enterprise (scale-II)

- 11 posts each for deputy manager (data scientist), manager (data scientist)

- 3 posts for portfolio management specialist (scale-II)

- 2 posts each for risk specialist-credit (scale-III), risk specialist-credit (scale-II)

- 4 posts for risk specialist-IND AS (scale-III)

As per a report in NDTV, candidates applying for the posts should have work experience along with minimum educational qualification.

There will be no written examination and candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

The interview will be of 100 marks and the qualifying marks will be decided by the bank.

SBI has constituted a shortlisting committee that will decide the shortlisting parameters which will be followed and an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be called for interview.

Here is the direct link to apply:

The registration process will only be considered complete after the application fee is deposited with the bank through online mode.

Applicants will have to upload all relevant documents (age, educational qualification, experience) failing which their candidature will not be considered.