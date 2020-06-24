SBI SO Recruitment 2020: 444 specialist cadre vacancies announced, apply at sbi.co.in by 13 July

State Bank of India, or SBI, has released various recruiting notifications for specialist cadre officers. Willing candidates can visit the website sbi.co.in/careers and look for eligibility and apply for the suitable posts by 13 July.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, there are a total of 444 vacancies for various posts under different advertisement numbers.

To register, applicants will have to visit the official website of SBI and go to the Careers link at the bottom of the page. Below the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement and tap on 'apply online'.

Click on 'New Registration' if you have not registered yourself, else click on login and fill the form by providing all the required inputs. Pay the application fee and submit.

A report by The Indian Express mentions that candidates applying for SBI SO recruitment 2020 will be required to provide documents including updated resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificates.

The candidates will be shortlisted purely provisional without verification of documents, the report said.

The documents will be verified at the time of the interview where the applicants will be asked to provide original documents.

Candidates will not have to appear for any written examination. A committee constituted by SBI will decide the parameters to shortlist candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview which will be of 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

An applicant should have completed CA/MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance) or any equivalent post-graduation degree from a recognised university or college.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts should have a minimum age of 25 years. The maximum age should not exceed 35 years. Age will be calculated as on 1 January 2020.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary

Those selected for the posts will get a salary in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. They will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility, as per rules.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750.

Here's the direct link to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2020 - https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers