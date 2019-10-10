SBI SO Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India releases call letter on sbi.co.in/careers; online exam to be held on 20 Oct

SBI SO Admit Card 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday released the online examination admit card for Specialist Officers on its official recruitment website - sbi.co.in/careers.

The call letter will be available for download till 20 October, the day when the examination is scheduled to be held.

Candidates can following these steps to download the SBI SO 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: Rollover mouse on ‘Join SBI’ and click on ‘Current Openings’.

Step 3: Scroll to 'Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI on Regular Basis'.

Step 4: In the new dropdown, click on ‘Download Online Exam Call Letter’.

Step 5: Enter registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

A total of 477 SO positions would be filled through the examination.