SBI SO 2020 interview schedule released at sbi.co.in, to be held from 9 to 11 November

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI SO interview 2020 schedule on its official website sbi.co.in. As per the schedule, SBI will be conducting interviews for specialist cadre officer posts from 9 to 11 November.

The schedule has been released in a PDF file and mentions the dates, timings, interview venue, and registration of the candidates who have been shortlisted.

As per a report by Careers 360, the SBI SO Interview 2020 will be conducted at various centres. The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in the interview round along with other parameters.

The SBI SO interview round will be of 100 marks and the minimum qualifying mark is yet to be decided by the authority.

A merit list for SBI SO will be released by the authorities following the interview round and if the score attained by two candidates is the same, they will be ranked in the merit list in descending order as per their age.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the SBI SO interview will be conducted through video conferencing.

Candidates will have to appear for the interview on the allotted date and time.

Steps to check SBI SO interview schedule 2020:

Step 1: Log on to State Bank of India's official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on "careers" tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on the "Join SBI" tab and select current openings.

Step 4: Tap on the link that reads, "Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI on Regular Basis (interview schedule announced for the post: Deputy Manager (security)).

Step 5: A PDF document will open on your screen. Check for your roll number, interview date and time.

You can also access the document listing SBI SO 2020 interview schedule directly by clicking here.

On 18 September, SBI released notifications for 92 vacancies for various specialist cadre officer posts. The last date to register was 8 October.