SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Applications for 149 specialist officer posts open; check details at sbi.co.in

The application fees and intimation charges are Rs. 750 for general and EWS category candidates and NIL for SC/ST and PWD category candidates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online applications process for various Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official site: sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 149 posts of Specialist Officers. The last date to submit the application form and make payment is 3 May.

Read below the selection process and other details:

Selection Process:

The selection process for the posts comprises an online written test and interview. It also follows shortlisting of candidates and interview rounds for others. Further process of the selection is done by the shortlisting committee constituted by the bank, which will decide the shortlisting parameters.

The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview will be final.

Application Fees:

The application fees and intimation charges are Rs. 750 for general and EWS category candidates and NIL for SC/ST and PWD category candidates.

Meanwhile, the payment of fees will have to be made online by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking, etc.

Vacancy Details:

There are eight posts for Data analyst, 67 for Pharmacist, four Advisor (Fraud Risk Management) vacancies, 10 posts for Deputy Manager, 51 vacancies for the post of Manager, one each for Executive, Chief Ethics Officer, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking), and three vacancies each for Senior Special Executive, and Senior Executive.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants who want to apply for the recognized post can check the notification of several posts mentioned here.