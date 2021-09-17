SBI SCO 2021: Admit cards for specialist cadre officer declared at sbi.co.in; find direct link here

The SBI SCO 2021 recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on 25 September across various cities. The test will consist of two sections — General Aptitude and Professional Knowledge

The admit cards for the State Bank of India Specialist Cadre Officer (SBI SCO) 2021 recruitment exam have been released by the bank. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ― sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Steps to download admit cards for SBI CSO 2021 exam:

― Visit the website at sbi.co.in/web/careers

― Click on the link that says "Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer in SBI on regular basis" under the tab of latest announcements

― Click on the link for downloading your call letter

― Login using the required details. Your admit card will appear onscreen

― Check the details on the admit card and download it for future reference

Here's the direct link: ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbispcojul21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=c67ca27e679e79c7880be13a35238be9

The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 September across various cities in the country. The paper will be held in online mode, with two sections. The first section would be General Aptitude to test the reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and English language skills of the applicants. The test will be held for 90 minutes and consist of 120 questions in total.

The second section would test Professional Knowledge (Civil or Electrical Engineering, in this case). The section would consist of 100 marks and be held for 45 minutes. The questions of both papers will be Hindi and English.

Candidates are required to bring a photo identity proof, in original as well as a self attested photocopy to the exam centre. The photocopy is to be submitted, along with the call letter to the exam invigilator.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test as well as an interview. Applicants who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview, the details of which will be communicated soon by the SBI.

The final merit list will be decided by combining the marks of the interview and written test.