The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the call letters/admit cards for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment. The admit cards were released on Tuesday, 29 June and will be available on the website till Tuesday, 13 July.

Candidates follow these steps to download the SBI Junior Associate call letters:

Step 1: Visit the website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on the option ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open. On the top right corner, click on Latest Announcements

Step 4: Now click on Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter under Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)

Step 5: On the new page, enter your registration number, password and the security key. Click on Login

Step 6: After logging in the page, download your SBI Junior Associate call letter for prelims

Step 7: Take a print out of the call letter for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the direct link here and enter their credentials to access their call letters

For the post of Junior Associate, candidates should not be under 20 or over 28 years of age as on 1 April, 2021. The recruitment process will be completed in three steps including preliminary exam, main exams and a test for the opted local language.

While the prelims will be divided in three sections, namely English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability, the main exam will have 190 questions from sections including General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

The prelims exam for SBI Junior Associate will be an hour long while the main exam is going to be two hours forty minutes in duration.