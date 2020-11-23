SBI releases Circle Based Officer Admit Card 2020 at sbi.co.in; exam to fill 3,850 CBO posts on 28 Nov

SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) admit card 2020 has been released by State Bank of India on its official website: sbi.co.in.

Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

According to a report by The Times of India, SBI CBO exam 2020 will be conducted on 28 November. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill a total of 3,850 vacancies of Circle Based Officers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chhattisgarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Maharashtra, and Goa.

The total marks of SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 is 250. There will be two sections: objective and descriptive. For the objective section, candidates will be getting a total of 2 hours, while for descriptive section half-an-hour will be allotted.

The objective section will have a total of 100 questions. It will have 30 questions each on Data Analysis and Interpretation, and General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues.

There will be 20 questions each on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude and English language.

The descriptive test will comprise of Letter Writing and Essay (250 words on banking related topic).

For each incorrect answer in the objective test, 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.

As per Jagran Josh, the interview round will be of 100 marks and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the score obtained by shortlisted candidates in the interview.

Steps to download SBI CBO admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit State Bank of India's official website: sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.

Step 3: On a new page, tap on Latest Announcements and click on Download Admit Card link under, "RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20).

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your registration number/ roll number and date of birth in DD-MM-YY format.

Step 5: Enter the letter shown on the image and press the Login button.

Step 6: The SBI CBO admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name, date of birth and other details in the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print.

Here's the direct link to download SBI CBO admit card 2020.