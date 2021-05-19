Earlier, both the exams were scheduled for 23 May but now stand deferred until further notice. The notification for both these exams was issued on 13 April

The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the online examination for Pharmacist and Data Analyst posts. This has been done due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Earlier, both the exams were scheduled for 23 May but now stand deferred until further notice. The notification for both these exams was issued on 13 April.

About SBI Pharmacist Exam:

The bank will be conducting an online examination for 67 Pharmacist posts in clerical cadre for various states across the country. The maximum age limit for this post is 30 years.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test will be for 120 minutes for 200 marks. The paper will consist of questions from General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Professional Knowledge.

In the final selection, the written test will be given 40 percent and the interview will be given 60 percent weightage.

About SBI Data Analyst Exam:

SBI will be conducting the online examination for 8 Data Analyst posts in the officer cadre. The maximum age limit for this post is 35 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview and they will be posted in Hyderabad. However, the bank can place the selected candidates anywhere in India.

The written test will be for 90 minutes for 220 marks. The questions will come from Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and Professional Knowledge.

The written test will be given 70 percent weightage and the interview will be given 25 percent weightage for the final result.