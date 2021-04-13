SBI Recruitment 2021: Application open for 67 Pharmacist posts in clerical cadre; steps to apply on on sbi.co.in

Applicants should be below 30 years of age to be a part of the recruitment drive. The last application date is 3 May.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of pharmacists in the clerical cadre. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 67 vacancies. According to the notification, the last application date is 3 May.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in/careers, the career page of SBI.

Step 2: A new page will open. Click on the link ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’.

Step 3: Now, click on the link for the Pharmacist post to apply.

Step 4: Register yourself on the portal by filling in the required information.

Step 5: After completing the registration. Fill the application form and upload documents.

Step 6: Pay the fee. Re-check the filled information and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to apply for the post: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiphccmar21/

Applicants should be below 30 years of age to be a part of the recruitment drive.

Work experience: Candidates must be able to perform first-aid treatment independently in accidents. If the applicant has a Diploma in Pharmacy, then he or she must have three years of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder. Meanwhile, if a candidate has a BPharma or MPharma or Pharma D or equivalent degree, then he/she must have at least one year of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder.

The eligible candidates will be selected through online examination and interview. The online written test will be held on 23 May. The call letters will be uploaded on the bank’s official website and will also be sent to candidates through SMS and email.

Following which the shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview based on an online written test.