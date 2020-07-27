SBI Recruitment 2020: Online application for 3,850 circle-based officer posts begins today; check at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 3,850 circle-based officers. Eligible and willing candidates can apply by 16 August via the bank's career portal sbi.co.in.

Of the total vacancies, 750 posts each are in Gujarat and Karnataka, 296 in Madhya Pradesh, 104 in Chhattisgarh, 550 each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 300 in Rajasthan, 517 in Maharashtra and 33 in Goa.

According to reports, candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. Those finalised shall be posted in the applied circle only.

The report added that SBI reserves the right to hold the written examination. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of the marks secured by candidates in the interview only.

The Times of India reported that those applying for the posts should hold graduation in any discipline from a recognised university of any equivalent qualification recognised such by the Central government.

Candidates should not be above the age of 30 years as on 1 August 2020.

The report said that those applying for vacancies of a State have to furnish their Class 10 or Class 12 mark sheet/ certificate as proof that they have studied the specific local language of the applied State as one of the subjects.

The applicants should have experience of minimum 2 years as an officer in any scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Applicants will first have to register themselves online through the bank's website bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. Once registered, the candidates will have to pay the requisite application fee via online mode using debit/ credit card or by through internet banking.

The application fee is non-refundable. Those belonging to General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 750. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category will not have to pay any application fee.

For other details related to SBI recruitment 2020 for the post of circle based officers click here.