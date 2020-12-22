SBI recruitment 2020: Application to fill 452 SCO, deputy manager posts begin at sbi.co.in; last date 11 January

Recruitment to some of the posts will be done on the basis of direct interview after shortlisting of candidates following the application submitted by them.

State Bank of India (SBI) has released an online recruitment notification to fill 452 vacancies in multiple posts. Willing and eligible candidates can register on the Bank's official website - sbi.co.in by 11 January 2021.

According to a report by Scroll, of the total vacancies, 16 posts are for Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire), 28 for Deputy Manager (Internal Audit), 32 Specialist Officers (Network Specialist), 100 Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst), 236 Specialist Cadre Officers, 2 Specialist Cadre Officers (Manager - Credit Procedures), and 38 Specialist Cadre Officers (marketing).

Recruitment to some of the posts will be done on the basis of direct interview after shortlisting of candidates following the application submitted by them. For others, online tests will be conducted, which is expected to be held in the first week of February.

A report by The Times of India said that application will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post they are applying. They will be required to upload all the relevant documents in the correct format, else their candidature will not be considered.

The process of registration will only be considered complete once the fee is deposited with the bank through the online mode by 11 January 2021.

To apply to the posts, candidates will have to go to the Careers tab on the homepage of SBI - sbi.co.in. Under the latest announcement section on the page, applicants have to check the details of the posts and click on apply online.

Applicants must note that their recruitment will only be considered final after the documents they submit is verified and meet the eligibility criteria.