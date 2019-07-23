SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India opens applications for SCO, DGM; candidates can apply on bank.sbi

SBI Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) and Deputy General Manager (DGM). This notification is released to recruit 77 vacancies.

The bank also took to its official Twitter account to announce about the various openings for recruitment.

SBI is hiring for the role of Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management). If your work profile matches the job profile, apply now. To know more, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/d4UHufRIQZ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019

SBI is looking to hire an SME Credit Analyst (Structuring). If you have the right skillset and experience, then apply today. To know more, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/nD4zuhVLqR — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 23, 2019

Here are the vacancy posts for SCO and DGM:

• Deputy General Manager: One post

• SME Credit Analyst: 11 posts

• SME Credit Analyst: 4 posts

• SME Credit Analyst: 10 posts

• Credit Analyst: 30 posts

• Credit Analyst: 20 posts

The last date to apply for the posts of SCO and DGM is 12 August, 2019. However, candidates should keep in mind that they can apply for only one post.

Here are the steps to apply online for SBI Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Open the website through this direct link — bank.sbi

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ next to the vacancy

Step 3: Enter your details to and log-in

Step 4: Fill the SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019 and submit the application fees

Step 5: After successful submission, you will receive the notification from SBI about the same.

The State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. Its headquarters are in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is the largest bank in India with a 23 percent market share in assets, besides a share of one-fourth of the total loan and deposits market.