SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Notification released for 2,056 vacancies; aspirants can apply at sbi.co.in

A notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The application process will begin today, 5 October and will remain open till 25 October. This recruitment drove aims at filling a total of 2,056 PO vacancies.

Aspirants can check the notification and apply on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI plans to hold the online PO preliminary exams in November/December this year, but the exact dates haven’t been announced till now. Out of the total 2,056 posts, 200 seats are reserved for applicants belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. In order to get selected, a candidate will have to clear preliminary exams, mains, the interview round, followed by the pre-exam training.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must have a graduation degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a university recognized by the Central Government. Candidates who are still in their final year or final semester of graduation can also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation exam on or before December 31, 2021, if called for the interview round. Those who are chartered accountants or cost accountants can also apply.

Age limit: Applicants should not be below 21 years old to apply and should not be above 30 years old as on 1 April, 2021. This means, applicants should not be born earlier than 2 April, 1991 and not later than 1 April, 2000 (both days inclusive). Age relaxation for categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PWD can be checked and confirmed from the notification.

Salary: The salary bracket will range between Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates who are selected will be hired on basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Applicants will, however, be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances. At the time of joining, the selected ones will have to sign a bond of Rs 2 lakh stating that they will serve the bank for a minimum of three years.

