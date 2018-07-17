SBI PO Prelims 2018 result declared: Check scores at sbi.co.in; Mains exam on 4 August

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination. Candidates can check their scores on its official website, sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers.

How to check results for SBI PO Prelims 2018:

- Go to SBI's official website, sbi.co.in .

- Click on the SBI PO 2018 Prelims Result.

- Enter your registration number and date of birth and security code.

- Download the result and save it for future reference.

The second stage, that is, the mains will be conducted on 4 August. The admit cards for the same will be out on 20 July.

SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam pattern

The exam will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks each. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks and will consist of the following four sections:

- Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes).

- Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes).

- General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes).

- English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes).

The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes duration with two questions for 50 marks. It will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

The results for the mains will be declared on 20 August, The group exercises and the interview will be conducted from 24 September to 12 October. The call letters for the same will be released on 1 September, according to reports. The final results will be announced on 1 November.

The total compensation per annum will be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and a maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh depending on the place of posting and other factors. The bank has 2,000 regular vacancies and 118 vacancies for differently-abled people, according to Money Control.

The bank has also warned against fake website and fraud offer letters. "It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," a notice on the bank's website read.

"It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment like notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers," as per the notice.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.