SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2019: State Bank of India likely to announce test scores soon; check sbi.co.in/career for more details

SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2019| The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results for the main exam conducted for the recruitment of 2,000 probationary officers (PO) soon on the official website: sbi.co.in/career soon. The SBI PO main exam was conducted on 20 July 2019 in multiple centres across the country.

As per the official notification for the PO recruitment, the SBI PO Main Result 2019 is to be declared in the third week of August.

How to check results for SBI PO Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India: sbi.co.in/career.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download SBI PO Mains Examination Result 2019′

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Results will be declared on your screen

Step 5: Download SBI PO Mains 2019 Result and take a print out for future use

According to reports, the students who qualify for the SBI PO Mains exam will have to clear the group exercise and interview rounds for which the call letter is scheduled to be uploaded in the fourth week of August. The SBI PO group exercise/ interview will be conducted in the month of September.

Though there is no official word on the exact date on which the results will be declared, candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO main exam are advised to keep checking the career portal of SBI regularly.