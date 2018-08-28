SBI PO main exam 2018 result announced at official website; check sbi.co.in or bank.sbi for details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) main exam 2018 and candidates can check the results on the official website sbi.co.in or bank.sbi.

The exam was conducted on 4 August and there are 2,000 vacancies for the post of SBI PO. Shortlisted candidates will now be called for group exercises and a personal interview. These will be held from 24 September till 12 October and the results for the same will be declared on 1 November, 2018, reported Hindustan Times.

Steps to check results for SBI PO Main exam

—Go to SBI's career page sbi.co.in or bank.sbi

— Click on the 'Latest Announcements' section

—Click on the results link provided

—A PDF page will open in a new window

— Download the file and search for your registration number