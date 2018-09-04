SBI PO Interview 2018 admit card released; download call letter at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Interview admit card on its official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The exam is scheduled to take place from 24 September to 12 October.
Here is how to download SBI PO Interview Admit Card:
– Visit the official webpage for recruitments - sbi.co.in/careers
– Under advertisement no: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01, click on ‘Interview Call Letters (New)
– Select Hindi/English, enter your registration no/roll no, password /DOB, captcha code and click on login
– Download your Interview Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary, main and interview round. The aspirants have to first qualify the preliminary round and if they clear it, then the exam authority will conduct the main examination.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 12:39 PM