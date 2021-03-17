SBI PO final result announced; download scorecard, check merit list at sbi.co.in
The shortlisted candidates appeared in the main exam on 29 January, results of which were declared on 17 February
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can check the final result by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The officials conducted the interview round in March for the candidates who had qualified the main examination.
As many as 2,003 candidates have been declared successful. The students who appeared in the recruitment drive had to go through three rounds of the selection process - preliminary exam, main exam and finally the interview/personality test.
Candidates can check the final merit list via direct link here
Steps to download SBI PO scorecard:
Step 1: Go to the official website and visit the SBI Career page - sbi.co.in/web/careers
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Announcement’ section and click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ option
Step 3: Next, click on the link that reads: ‘Marks Secured by the Candidates’
Step 4: A new page will open. Key in your registration number and date of birth
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.
The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on 6 January. The shortlisted candidates appeared in the main exam on 29 January. The result of the PO Main exam was declared on 17 February.
The interviews were conducted for a total of 50 marks. The final selection list has been prepared out of 100 marks (Phase-II and Phase-III).
