SBI PO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in, preliminary exam from 31 December to 5 January

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for the main exam that will be conducted on 29 January.

SBI PO admit card 2020 has been released by the State Bank of India on its official website -- sbi.co.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam can download the hall ticket till 6 January 2021.

According to a report by The Times of India, SBI is conducting the recruitment exam to fill over 2,000 posts of probationary officers. The exam will be held from 31 December to 5 January.

As per a report by Scroll, SBI PO preliminary exam 2020 result will be declared in the third week of January. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for the main exam that will be conducted on 29 January.

Steps to download SBI PO preliminary exam admit card 2020 for:

Step 1: Open the official website of the State Bank of India - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab on the top-right of the homepage.

Step 3: In the Latest Announcements section, under the Recruitment of Probationary Officers opening, tap on the Preliminary Examination Call Letter link.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter the registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 5: Type the characters shown on the page.

Step 6: Press the Login button.

Step 7: Your SBI PO admit card 2020 will open on the webpage.

Step 8: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your hall ticket.

Click on the direct link to download SBI PO admit card 2020.

Candidates will have to paste their recent passport size photograph on the admit card and a photocopy of valid identity proof should be attached to it. Candidates must carry the ID card to the exam centre for verification.

The Indian Express report said that the SBI PO preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and will comprise of objective-type questions. Candidates will get a total of one hour to finish the paper.

The paper will have three sections - English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions).

For each of the incorrect answer, 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.