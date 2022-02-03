SBI PO 2021 interview admit card out, check direct link here

With this recruitment drive, SBI is aiming to fill up a total of 2,056 Probationary Officers posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has put out the Probationary Officer (PO) interview admit card on its official website. Applicants who have qualified for the SBI PO 2021 interview round, can download their hall tickets from the SBI’s website - https://sbi.co.in .

SBI PO Interview Admit Card: Follow the below steps to download the hall tickets

- Go to the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in

- Click on the career tab that is available on the homepage

- Click on the link that reads - ‘SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021’

- Login on the portal to download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 and click on the submit button

- SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen of your device

- Check and download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card and take a printout for further need

Check the direct link for SBI PO 2021 call letter for the interview round here.

The exam-taking authority conducted the preliminary examination on 20, 21 and 27 November, 2021. The main exam for Probationary Officer posts was held on 2 January this year.

The SBI will select applicants for Probationary Officer posts through three stages - 1. Preliminary Exams, 2. Main exam, 3. Interview Round. The applicants would be chosen by the Bank based on their performance in the main examination and the interview round. However, clearing all three stages is mandatory.

These officers will be posted in different branches of the State Bank of India. The application process for the SBI PO recruitment 2021 was conducted from 5 October to 25 October last year.