SBI PO 2021: Admit cards for prelims exam released at sbi.co.in; get direct link here

The exam, which will be conducted on 20, 21, and 27 November, will be of 100 marks and comprise objective type questions

The admit cards for the probationary officer (PO) 2021 exam have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Those who applied for the exam can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The admit cards of SBI PO 2021 will be available for registered candidates till 27 November.

Steps to download the SBI PO 2021 admit card are as follows:

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in Go to the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage Now, open the ‘current openings’ section Then, go to the ‘probationary officers’ advertisement Click on the link that reads SBI PO admit card 2021 or call letter for prelims exam Key in login details to access the PO 2021 hall ticket Check details mentioned on the admit card and keep a printout for future use

The admit card released is for the preliminary examination and the exam will be of 100 marks and the questions will be of objective type. The test would be conducted online and will comprise three sections.

The SBI PO examination is scheduled to be conducted on 20, 21, and 27 November. The time slots will be given to candidates and they will have to appear accordingly.

The exam for SBI PO is being carried out to recruit a total of 2,056 probationary officers. There are three phases of the exam which are the preliminary round, the main round, and the interview. It is mandatory to qualify each round in order to be eligible for the subsequent round.

The results for the preliminary round will be declared in December and admit cards for the mains will be available in the second or third week of December. The main exam will be conducted in December and its results will be declared in January 2022. The admit cards for the interview will be available in February and the final result will be declared by the end of February or March next year.

Candidates who will be selected for the post of SBI PO will receive a basic pay of Rs 27,620 and the salary bracket will be Rs 23,700 to 42,020. Selected candidates will also be eligible for HRD, DA, CCA, and other allowances.