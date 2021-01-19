SBI PO 2020-21 exam: Prelims result for 2,000 vacancies declared; check at sbi.co.in

Those who qualify the prelims will have to appear in the mains exam which is to be held on 29 January. The admit card for the same is expected to be released soon

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the SBI PO preliminary exams on the official SBI careers website on Monday (18 January).

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can visit sbi.co.in and download their SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims result 2020-21 online.

The preliminary exam was conducted by the bank on 4, 5, and 6 January.

Those who qualify the prelims will have to appear in the mains exam which is to be held on 29 January. The admit card for the same is expected to be released soon.

SBI aims to fill as many as 2,000 vacancies with the recruitment drive of Probationary Officers. Of the total, 810 vacant posts are for general category candidates, 540 have been reserved for OBC candidates, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category candidates.

Steps to download the SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at either sbi.co.in or bank.sbi

Step 2: Go to the link on the homepage that says 'SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results' and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you will need to login

Step 4: Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth in the given spaces and click on 'Login'

Step 5: The PDF of the result will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download the document and take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the SBI PO prelims result 2020: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2020

According to Times of India, SBI will be publishing the merit list shortly. The category-wise merit list will be prepared by keeping the aggregate scores of candidates in the preliminary exams in mind.

The portal cited an official notice to state that there will be no sectional cut-offs.