The application process for the posts of apprentice has started by the State Bank of India today. Aspirants interested in applying for the vacancies can visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. The notification has the state-wise distribution of the 6,100 apprenticeship vacancies.

According to the official notification released by SBI, candidates can apply for engagement in only one state. They will be given the option to choose three preferred districts in the state at the time of the registration.

Steps to apply for the SBI Apprenticeship 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on Careers

Step 3: A new page will open. Under the Latest Announcement section, search for the option ‘Engagement of Apprentices Under The Apprentices Act, 1961.’ Click on Apply Online

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘New Registration’

Step 5: Now enter your personal and educational details. Click on submit

Step 6: Download the SBI Apprenticeship 2021 filled application form and take a print of the same

The application process for SBI Apprenticeship 2021 is going to close on 26 July while the last date for printing application forms is 10 August. Candidates can pay the application fee between 6 July and 26 July.

The fee charged for SBI Apprenticeship 2021 is Rs 300 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. Those who are from SC and ST categories do not have to pay any fee to apply for the exam.

A stipend of Rs 15,000 per month is going to be provided for the apprenticeship. The duration of the SBI Apprenticeship 2021 is one year.