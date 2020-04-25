SBI lays out six protocols for customers to safeguard information from fraudsters while banking online

State Bank of India has asked its customers to follow six important protocols in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. SBI has reached out to its customers at the time of coronavirus lockdown when most banks are asking people to opt for online banking and maintain social distancing.

“It is our duty to keep you safe from falling prey to online scams. It’s important to follow the standard rule – never share your bank details with any unknown person,” the country’s largest public sector bank tweeted.

SBI then laid down the precautions for its customers and asked them to strictly adhere to them.

1) Do not click on any unofficial link that asks for OTP (one-time password) or other banking details. The bank said that there is a possibility that fraudsters may trick account holders to click on malicious links in regards with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Cares fund or any other Care fund.

2) Be cautious of bogus schemes that claim to offer cash prize of job opportunities through SMS, e-mail, letters, phone calls or advertisements.

3) To avoid falling into the trap of fraudsters and scamsters, customers should change bank related passwords from time to time.

The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #BeSafe #BankSafe #SafetyTips pic.twitter.com/3ofVr9v25y — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 23, 2020

4) Never share bank details, PIN, password on phone or email with anyone claiming to be SBI representative. “Please keep in mind that SBI representatives never send email/SMS or call their customers for personal information, password or one-time SMS (High security) password,” the bank added.

5) Only use SBI websites for the contact number and other details and do not rely on any bank-related information available on the internet.

6) Immediately report to local police authorities about fraudsters and inform the nearest SBI branch.

Earlier this month, SBI had decided to waive off charges for all ATM transactions till 30 June. The decision was taken for the convenience of the people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.