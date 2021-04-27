The online preliminary examination will take place in June while the main examination will be held on 31 July

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment process for Clerk and Junior Associates (JA). In total there are 5,000 vacancies. The applications can be submitted from 27 April till 15 May.

Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment drive. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website sbi.co.in to check the eligibility criteria and other details.

The online preliminary examination will take place in June while the main examination will be held on 31 July.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit https://sbi.co.in/

2. Go to the ‘Careers’ section present on the right-hand top corner of the homepage

3. Now, check the ‘Latest Announcements’ section

4. Click on the first dot and then on ‘Apply Online’ tab

5. Register yourself and submit

6. A registration number and password will be generated

7. Use the credentials to log in

8. Upload the scanned coloured photograph, digital signature, left-hand thumb impression, and handwritten declaration scanned copy

9. Pay the fee and submit the form

10. Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr21/

Candidates who are applying for state-specific vacancies should have expert level reading, writing, speaking, and understanding of the local language. For such applicants, an exam will be conducted as part of the selection process.

This test will be held after a candidate has passed the online main examination but before joining the bank. Aspirants who will submit their Class 10 or 12 mark sheets certifying that they have studied the said language will not be required to take this test.

Eligibility:

1. A candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification

2. A candidate appearing for the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally